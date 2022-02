LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The No. 2 Kingdom Prep Warriors are heading to the TAPPS State Tournament after beating Texoma Christian 54-36.

Luke Sell had 19 points and 21 rebounds.

Tommy Nicholson added 15 points and 7 rebounds.

KPA will play in the TAPPS 2A State Tournament in Waco.

Congrats to Coach Bruffey & the Warriors.

