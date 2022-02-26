Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
No. 8 Idalou tops No. 1 Canadian to head to State Tournament

By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
IDALOU, Texas (KCBD) - No. 8 Idalou jumped out to halftime lead, holding No. 1 Canadian scoreless in the second quarter.

The Lady Cats extended the lead to 21 in the second half as they won 52-39 to win the 3A Region I Final and advance to the State Tournament in San Antonio.

Idalou beat No. 3 Brownfield, No. 4 Peaster and No. 1 Canadian along their playoff journey to punch their ticket to State.

Shallowater won the 3A State Title in 2020.

Brownfield won it in 2021.

Tyler Helms and Idalou will have the opportunity to win in 2022.

