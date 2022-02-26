Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

No. 9 Texas Tech falls to TCU, 69-66

No. 9 Texas Tech takes a four-game winning streak into its Big 12 road contest against TCU at 5...
No. 9 Texas Tech takes a four-game winning streak into its Big 12 road contest against TCU at 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Bradey King
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The No. 9 Texas Tech Men’s Basketball team came up short in Fort Worth, falling 69-66 on Saturday evening.

The Red Raiders were up by 8 at halftime, but a sloppy second half performance allowed the Horned Frogs back in it. Texas Tech committed a season-high 20 turnovers and couldn’t find any offensive rhythm down the stretch.

Bryson Williams led the Red Raiders with 21 points, while Mike Miles scored 26 points for TCU.

The Red Raiders (11-5 in Big 12) will have to regroup quickly, as they return home to host Kansas State on Monday night.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are on the scene of a shooting in the 4500 block of 40th Street.
1 seriously injured in Saturday afternoon shooting near 40th & Quaker
Dumas crash on Highway 87
Crash on Highway 87 near Dumas results in 4 deaths
mug shots of four Trinity School administrators
Four Midland Trinity administrators arrested for failure to report
Janessa Perez, 28, of Hobbs is wanted by New Mexico State Police
Woman wanted after stealing, crashing police car after deadly officer-involved shooting
21-year-old Djinon Lee Davis
Lubbock police identify suspect in violent home invasions

Latest News

The Texas Tech women’s basketball team fell to Iowa State for the second time this season.
Lady Raiders fall to Iowa State 71 - 55
The Pom Squad will represent the U.S. as the 2022 National Premier Jazz Team.
Texas Tech Pom Squad to Compete in 2022 ICU World Cheerleading Championships
A rendering shows the updates to the Rip Griffin Park baseball facility on the Texas Tech campus.
New Texas Tech Baseball Team Facility now under construction
The Texas Tech Lady Raiders dropped their fifth game in a row at home, losing to West Virginia...
Lady Raiders comeback falls short with 73-62 loss to WVU