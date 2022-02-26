No. 9 Texas Tech falls to TCU, 69-66

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The No. 9 Texas Tech Men’s Basketball team came up short in Fort Worth, falling 69-66 on Saturday evening.

The Red Raiders were up by 8 at halftime, but a sloppy second half performance allowed the Horned Frogs back in it. Texas Tech committed a season-high 20 turnovers and couldn’t find any offensive rhythm down the stretch.

Bryson Williams led the Red Raiders with 21 points, while Mike Miles scored 26 points for TCU.

The Red Raiders (11-5 in Big 12) will have to regroup quickly, as they return home to host Kansas State on Monday night.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.