LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - #2 Trinity Christian girls are heading back to the TAPPS State Tournament as they beat #4 Dallas Shelton 65-41 in the Regional Final Saturday at Abilene Wylie.

It’s a big State Saturday as several Area girls team try to make it to State.

Congrats to the Trinity Christian Lady Lions!

