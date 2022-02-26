Local Listings
TTU professors hold panel discussion to put Ukraine in context

By Brittany Michaleson
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:35 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hundreds of West Texans joined a virtual panel discussion Friday, interested in learning more about the war halfway across the world in Ukraine and the impact it will have here at home.

More than 300 people were on the call hosted by the Texas Tech University Department of History. They listened to history, political science and literature professors looking to dispel propaganda and provide some answers.

Texas Tech Soviet Union historian Alan Barenberg gave some background to argue against Vladimir Putin’s claims that Ukraine has no right to be its own free nation.

“So clearly, the idea that Ukraine has no history as an independent state is a historical distortion,” Barenberg said.

Russian Literature professor Anthony Qualin, who has colleagues in Russia, says most of them are against the war. Professor Eric Hammersen, in Texas Tech’s Institute for Peace and Conflict, gave some insight on the potential ramifications in other parts of the world.

“If Putin is successful in being able to conquer a neighboring state, it certainly opens the door for Xi [Jinping] to decide now’s a good time for me to move against Taiwan,” Hammersen said.

Kyle Rable, a graduate student in the History Department, hosted the discussion and asked Hammersen about his view on the effectiveness of sanctions.

“Sanctions, if we’re not going to send troops in, sanctions are the best way we have to move forward, but they have to be serious and they have to be biting and they have to be fast,” Hammersen said.

Barenberg gave his description of the conflict.

“It is one sovereign state, invading another sovereign state with overwhelming force in attempt to overthrow a democratically elected government and presumably to replace it with direct rule or a new regime that would be much more friendly to Russia and its interest,” Barenberg said.

Political Science professor Frank Thames says he doesn’t see an endgame that makes sense for Putin, besides the total collapse of the Ukrainian government and it agreeing to a peace treaty.

Russian Literature professor Erin Collopy encouraged listeners to be mindful of potential propaganda. She asked that people look into what they see on social media, and if it rings untrue, report it.

