Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Ukrainian cat café stays open despite Russian invasion

The owners of a Cat Cafe in Lviv, Ukraine, say they're not fleeing the city, despite the...
The owners of a Cat Cafe in Lviv, Ukraine, say they're not fleeing the city, despite the Russian invasion.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Ukrainian people are brave, and so are their cats.

That’s what one family in Lviv, Ukraine is saying.

As Russian forces inch closer to the country’s capital, many restaurants and businesses have closed their doors. But the owners of a cat café say they are not leaving Ukraine.

Caption

The family-owned business houses 20 cats. Some are fluffy, some are hairless and they come in all shapes and sizes.

The friendly felines can be seen taking naps and living out their nine lives, as though it were just another day in Ukraine.

Despite the ongoing threat from Russia, the owner and his wife say they will remain in Lviv because they love their country and their pets.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are on the scene of a shooting in the 4500 block of 40th Street.
1 seriously injured in Saturday afternoon shooting near 40th & Quaker
Dumas crash on Highway 87
Crash on Highway 87 near Dumas results in 4 deaths
mug shots of four Trinity School administrators
Four Midland Trinity administrators arrested for failure to report
Janessa Perez, 28, of Hobbs is wanted by New Mexico State Police
Woman wanted after stealing, crashing police car after deadly officer-involved shooting
21-year-old Djinon Lee Davis
Lubbock police identify suspect in violent home invasions

Latest News

Wisconsin community celebrates reopening of America's Black Holocaust Museum.
America’s Black Holocaust Museum reopens after 14 years
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech on the Russian invasion of the Ukraine during a...
EU shuts airspace to Russian airlines; will buy Ukraine arms
Police detain a demonstrator during an action against Russia's attack on Ukraine in St....
Russians hold anti-war rallies amid ominous threats by Putin
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
Nearly half of Biden’s 500M free COVID tests still unclaimed
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts Russia’s nuclear forces on alert, cites sanctions