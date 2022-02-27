Local Listings
Warm-up begins today

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Despite a cool start to the day, pleasant temps and sunny skies are in store for all across the South Plains Sunday afternoon. This is only the start of the warm weather we will see for the workweek.

Afternoon forecast
Afternoon forecast(KCBD)

Waking up with temperatures in the teens and 20s again but more warmth in store this afternoon. Temps will quickly climb into the upper 50s, lower 60s across the area today. A clear, sunny start to the day and that will be the picture through the afternoon as well with a light breeze from 5-10 mph. The perfect start to an even warmer workweek ahead.

Sunday forecast
Sunday forecast(KCBD)

Overnight tonight, mild and clear with a low of 27 degrees. Winds will shift to the southwest overnight bringing in our warm and dry air that will sit over us for the next several days. This will allow high temps to return to the 60s for everyone Monday and into the 70s in time for the first day of March (Tuesday). We will remain dry through the workweek with light to breezy winds. Our next rain chance looks to be slim and not take place until Friday evening into Saturday.

