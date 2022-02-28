Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
By Bobby Benally
Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today

Quiet night in Ukraine capital even as Russia tensions flare

  • The two sides will hold face-to-face meetings today
  • Putin ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert
  • Fighting between Russian and
  • Fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops continue

1 seriously injured in Saturday afternoon shooting

  • Call came in around 5:30 p.m. near 40th & Quaker
  • No other details have been released

TTU Basketball season close to wrapping up

  • #9 Red Raiders are back at home tonight hosting Kansas State
  • Tip-off set for 8p.m. at the USA
  • Lady Raiders will host TCU on Wednesday
  • Tip-off is at 7

