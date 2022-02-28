Daybreak Today Monday morning brief
Quiet night in Ukraine capital even as Russia tensions flare
- The two sides will hold face-to-face meetings today
- Putin ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert
- Fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops continue
1 seriously injured in Saturday afternoon shooting
- Call came in around 5:30 p.m. near 40th & Quaker
- No other details have been released
TTU Basketball season close to wrapping up
- #9 Red Raiders are back at home tonight hosting Kansas State
- Tip-off set for 8p.m. at the USA
- Lady Raiders will host TCU on Wednesday
- Tip-off is at 7
