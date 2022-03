Hoop Madness Playoff Pairings for Area Teams 2/27

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your boys and girls playoff pairings as of Sunday night.

Four area girls teams are headed to State.

3A

Idalou vs. Fairfield 1:30 p.m. Thursday in San Antonio

1A

Sands vs. Huckabay 10 a.m. Thursday in San Antonio

TAPPS

Trinity Christian vs. Lubbock Christian 10 a.m. Friday at Waco Robinson

16 area boys on Area Round

Estacado vs. Canyon 6 p.m. Tuesday FUB in Canyon

Abernathy vs Tulia 6:30 p.m. Monday at Coronado

Shallowater vs. Bushland 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Dimmitt

Olton vs. New Deal 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Frenship

New Home vs. Seagraves 7 p.m. Tuesday in Littlefield

Springlake-Earth vs. Texline 7 p.m. Monday at Palo Duro

Whitharral vs. Grady 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Lamesa

Nazareth vs Wildorado 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Caprock

Klondike vs. Jayton 6 p.m. Tuesday at Frenship

Hermleigh vs. Eula 6 p.m. Tuesday McMurry University in Abilene

TAPPS State Tournament

4A

Trinity Christian vs. Arlington Grace Prep 2 p.m. Friday at Waco Robinson

2A

Kingdom Prep vs. FW Covenant 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Waco University

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.