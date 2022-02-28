Local Listings
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Estacado Matadors

By Ronald Clark
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 10:01 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Estacado Matadors are the seventh KCBD Hoop Madness Team of the Week for the 2022 season.

In their Area Round matchup of the playoffs against Midland Greenwood, the Matadors beat them 55-30 to add to their collection of gold balls this season. The win also improved Estacado’s record to (27-8).

Next, the Matadors will meet Canyon in the Regional Round Tuesday, March 1st, at 6:00 p.m. The game will be held in the First United Bank Center at West Texas A&M.

Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Estacado Matadors