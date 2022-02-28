Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

LCU receives anonymous donation for graduate scholarship

The LCU School of Business announced it received a generous anonymous donation to provide...
The LCU School of Business announced it received a generous anonymous donation to provide scholarships for students in its graduate accounting program.(Lubbock Christian University)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Christian University announced it received an anonymous donation of $400,000 from a donor in Artesia, NM.

The donation will go toward providing scholarships for fifth-year Master of Accounting students in the School of Business.

Following a previous donation in 2018, the scholarship fund now totals $600,000. In the 2021-22 academic year, all graduate accounting students received money from the scholarship fund.

Students from Artesia or who plan to enter the workforce in Artesia after graduation will be given priority for the scholarship.

“Because the scholarship is set up to give priority to students from Artesia, or those wanting to work in that community, we are able to recruit outstanding students from there and send our graduates there to work,” said Dr. Laci Richardson, Assistant Professor of Accounting and Program Coordinator for the Master of Accounting program at LCU. “The donor is an active member of the Artesia community, and this scholarship is another way the donor is creating a legacy in Artesia and at LCU.”

LCU said the donation will go directly to the students, helping them complete their advanced degree and the Certified Public Accountant exam.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are on the scene of a shooting in the 4500 block of 40th Street.
1 seriously injured in Saturday afternoon shooting near 40th & Quaker
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating worries
21-year-old Djinon Lee Davis
Home invasion suspect turns himself in to police
Dumas crash on Highway 87
Crash on Highway 87 near Dumas results in 4 deaths
#1 Sands beats Valley to head to State Tournament
Idalou, Sands girls learn State Tourney opponents

Latest News

Texas Tech will go into their final home game of the season ranked No. 12.
Red Raiders drop to #12 in AP Top 25 poll
Xavier Rey Carrizales
Man pleads guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child, sentenced
21-year-old Djinon Lee Davis
Home invasion suspect turns himself in to police
Daybreak Today WX 2.28
Daybreak Today WX 2.28