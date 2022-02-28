LCU receives anonymous donation for graduate scholarship

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Christian University announced it received an anonymous donation of $400,000 from a donor in Artesia, NM.

The donation will go toward providing scholarships for fifth-year Master of Accounting students in the School of Business.

Following a previous donation in 2018, the scholarship fund now totals $600,000. In the 2021-22 academic year, all graduate accounting students received money from the scholarship fund.

Students from Artesia or who plan to enter the workforce in Artesia after graduation will be given priority for the scholarship.

“Because the scholarship is set up to give priority to students from Artesia, or those wanting to work in that community, we are able to recruit outstanding students from there and send our graduates there to work,” said Dr. Laci Richardson, Assistant Professor of Accounting and Program Coordinator for the Master of Accounting program at LCU. “The donor is an active member of the Artesia community, and this scholarship is another way the donor is creating a legacy in Artesia and at LCU.”

LCU said the donation will go directly to the students, helping them complete their advanced degree and the Certified Public Accountant exam.

