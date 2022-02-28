Lubbock woman dies in apparent murder-suicide in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman died from her injuries after being shot during an apparent murder-suicide in Abilene on Sunday.

According to Abilene Police, officers were called to a hotel in North Abilene just after 6 a.m. in reference to an injured person.

The officer found a man, now identified as 30-year-old Sedrick Braxton Jr. of Cleveland, OH, dead from a gunshot wound. A woman, now identified as 24-year-old Chyanne Villarreal of Lubbock, with critical injuries. She was rushed to the hospital.

Police believe Braxton shot Villarreal before turning the gun on himself.

Villarreal died Monday morning after she was taken off of life support.

The investigation is ongoing.

Villarreal’s family has started a GoFundMe to raise money for her funeral costs. She leaves behind two children whose father also died in a shooting five years ago, according to her family.

