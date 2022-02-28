Man pleads guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child, sentenced

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Xavier Rey Carrizales, 24, of Lubbock pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 25 years. He also must register as a sex offender for life. He will get credit for 257 days of previously served jail time.

The police report, which was filed on January 13, 2016, says an 8-year-old elementary student went to a teacher at her school and told the teacher that she was “raped” at home. The child thought rape was when someone touched you in a place you weren’t supposed to be touched.

The child said the assault happened a few days before Christmas.

The child said other people in her family had been assaulted as well. The police report lists a female toddler and the mother of the two children as possibly being assaulted by Carrizales.

Carrizales was indicted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child in 2017. This indictment was for the assault of the 8-year-old. The 2017 case was dismissed on Monday when Carrizales pleaded guilty to another charge.

Court documents show on June 18, 2021, the state filed a notice of intent to offer and introduce new evidence in the case. Carrizales was scheduled for a jury trial on August 2, 2021. However, he was indicted on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child, in relation to the same case.

There are three different children listed on the indictment. The indictment does not include the 8-year-old child, the toddler, or the mother of those children.

Carrizales was charged with crimes against the 8-year-old and three other children.

Xavier Rey Carrizales is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

