La Niña Spring weather-pattern

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A change in our weather brings more warmth and less wind to West Texas. At least for the time being.

A change in our weather brings more warmth, and less wind. (KCBD First Alert)

There will be considerable high cloud cover today, but it will not bring us any precipitation. After a cold start, a warmer afternoon. Temperatures will peak a few degrees above average for the end of February, ranging from the mid-60s to near 70 degrees. Winds will average around 10 mph.

Generally cloudy overnight. While the clouds, again, will not produce precipitation, they will contribute to milder overnight temperatures. Lows Tuesday morning will range from the mid- to upper 20s in the northwestern KCBD viewing area to the mid- and upper 30s in the southeastern viewing area.

The high clouds are likely to remain tomorrow, another dry day. It will be warmer and winds will be light. Highs will range from the upper 60s in the northwest to the mid-70s southeast.

Light winds will continue through Wednesday. Temperatures will climb into the 70s Wednesday and Thurday, and then peak near 80 degrees in the Lubbock area Friday afternoon.

La Niña Update

The current La Niña is likely to continue through the spring and then transition to neutral for the May–July period.

Forecasters with the U.S. Climate Prediction Center say there is a 77% chance that La Niña will last through Spring (March–May). There’s a 57% chance of neutral (neither La Niña nor El Niño) for Summer (June–August). Neutral still has the forecasters edge by Fall (September–November).

The entire El Niño/La Niña system is referred to as the El Niño/Southern Oscillation (ENSO). It is a seasonal atmospheric circulation that gives forecasters an early, though not crystal clear, picture of the likely weather over the next season or two.

For example, during a La Niña, typically the Pacific jet stream shifts west and high-pressure forms in the Gulf of Alaska. This tends to lead to a warmer and drier than average pattern for West Texas and eastern New Mexico.

Lubbock Climatology

58°F was the high temperature yesterday at the Lubbock airport. That is five degrees below the average high for the date, February 27. The record high for the date is 81° (set in 1932 and tied in 2006)).

25° was the low reported this morning at the Lubbock airport (unofficial at this time). Lubbock’s February 28 average low is 34° and the high 63°. The record low for the date is 7° (set in 1922 and tied 1962) and the record high 89° (set in 2006).

No precipitation was recorded yesterday or this morning at the Lubbock Airport. The total for February is 0.13″. That’s 0.49″ below average. The year-to-date total is 0.33″, which is 0.94″ below average for the year-to-date.

Total snowfall this month at the Lubbock Airport is 1.6″. The total for the season to date is 2.6″, which is 3.9″ below average.

Lubbock’s weather record dates from January 1911.

Sunset in Lubbock today is at 6:43 PM CST. Sunrise tomorrow is at 7:16 AM CST. Sunset tomorrow is at 6:44 PM CST.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.