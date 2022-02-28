Red Raiders drop to #12 in AP Top 25 poll

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Following a devastating loss to TCU in Fort Worth on Saturday, the Texas Tech men’s basketball team once again slipped out of the Top 10.

The Red Raiders checked in at No. 12 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll, down from No. 9 last week.

This week’s poll comes after a historic Saturday in college basketball. The top six teams in the AP Top 25 all lost Saturday for the first time in NCAA history. Then-No. 7 Duke and No. 10 Baylor were the only teams to come out unscathed. Then-No. 8 Villanova did not play but lost to Connecticut on Tuesday.

Texas Tech will take on Kansas State tonight at the United Supermarkets Arena for the final home game of the season.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.