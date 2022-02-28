Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

War in Ukraine could impact beer prices

The war in Ukraine could impact beer prices in the U.S. (Credit: WISN via CNN Newsource)
By WISN Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:53 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - Prices are climbing, and now even the war in Ukraine could make you pay more for the beer you drink.

“Ukraine accounts for about 20% of beer’s usage of barley. It’s one of the top five global producers of barley, so brewers, particularly at a global level, will be watching the supply and price of barley,” said Jim McGreevy, president and CEO of The Beer Institute.

Major brewers like Molson Coors have been able to absorb the higher costs, but that’s not the case for many craft brewers.

“It’s really hard for us to absorb price increases in raw materials without passing that along to the customer,” said Andrew Gierczak, vice president of MobCraft Beer.

Americans are seeing the effects of the Ukraine war in gas prices, stock turmoil and boycotts. (RUSSIA 24, KTVZ, TWITTER | @MIT, WBNS, FACEBOOK, CNN)

Beer prices are holding at St. Paul Fish Market in Milwaukee, but bartender Paul Johnson said some other bars in the area have already raised their prices by about “50 cents on a glass of beer” and about “$1 on call drinks.”

The possible price hikes do not seem to be stopping people from drinking their favorite beer.

“I’ve been drinking beer since I was too young to drink beer. I’ll continue,” Paula Kennedy said.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Lubbock woman dies in apparent murder-suicide in Abilene
Xavier Rey Carrizales, 24, of Lubbock pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child...
Man pleads guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child, sentenced
21-year-old Djinon Lee Davis
Home invasion suspect turns himself in to police
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Wildcats at No. 12 Red Raiders | 8 p.m., Monday | TV: ESPN2
PREVIEW: No. 12 Tech to host K-State in home finale

Latest News

President Joe Biden is set to deliver his first State of the Union Address amid national and...
LIVE: Biden announces new action against Putin in State of the Union
Ana DeJesus, right, places a teddy bear on a growing memorial at The Church in Sacramento,...
Court documents show abuse before California church shooting
Lethal Russian attacks on Ukraine are escalating as the United Nations warns that the refugee...
Historic humanitarian crisis unfolds as Russia escalates attacks
The destruction in Kharkiv is seen after Tuesday's bombing.
Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas
Wyandotte first responders rescue a dog that was stranded on the icy Detroit River.
CAUGHT ON CAM: First responders save dog floating on icy Detroit River