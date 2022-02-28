Warm and dry workweek ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We wrap up February and begin March with a big warm-up as highs climb into the 60s and 70s.

7-day temperature trend (KCBD)

A mild night overnight as some upper-level clouds begin to build into the area keeping overnight lows in the mid-20s and 30s. A light breeze from the southwest will also begin to filter in some warmer air that we will feel this week.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will persist through much of the day Monday but temperatures will still climb above average with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be a bit breezier but generally light from the southwest around 5-15 mph.

Even warmer for the rest of the week as afternoon temperatures warm up into the 70s and overnight lows eventually remaining above freezing. We will remain dry and mostly sunny through the week with our next very slim chance for rain not until the weekend.

