March 1 Primary Election Results

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD NewsChannel 11 has the updated Elections Results here.

Early results show David Glasheen and Carl Tepper headed to a runoff in the primary for State House District 84.

In the race for Lubbock County Judge, Curtis Parrish has about a 400-vote lead over Gary Boren.

And early results show John Grace defeating Judge Ann-Marie Carruth in the race for 72nd District Judge.

The detailed numbers for all local and statewide races, as they come in, are at the link above.

For the first time, we can give you a live look inside the elections office. This is part of a change the state ordered in last year’s election integrity bill.

It requires any county with more than 100,000 people to have a surveillance system. It must show video of any area where ballots are being counted. The county is only mandated to record and stream the process when ballots are delivered for counting, but Lubbock County has had its stream up for a couple of days.

You can access it through the elections office website at VoteLubbock.org.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

