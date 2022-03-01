Local Listings
Adult audiences can see Steve-O in Lubbock on May 8, 2022

Steve-O's Bucket List Tour will be in Lubbock on May 8, 2022.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - JACKASS star, stand-up comedian, and New York Times best-selling author, Steve-O, is bringing The Bucket List Tour to The Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Theatre on May 8, 2022.

Every idea on Steve-O’s bucket list was so ill-advised, he never expected to go through with any of them. Until it was time to prepare for this tour. Not only are the stunts more ridiculous than what you already know Steve-O for, he did them all, and made a multimedia comedy show out of them. Not for kids, or the faint of heart.

FOR ADULT AUDIENCES ONLY – this show contains graphic footage of Sexually Explicit Content, Nudity, Self-Inflicted Violence, & Drug Use.

Tickets can be bought on May 8, 2022. VIP tickets will also be available on May 8, 2022.

The show will start at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information is provided by the City of Lubbock website.

