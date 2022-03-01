Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

By Bobby Benally
Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

March 1st Primary Elections Today

  • Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
  • Voters are deciding which candidates they would like to see move on to the General Election in November
  • You can find all the polling information on our website: Click Here

TTU Men’s Basketball undefeated at home this year

  • Team went 18-0 at the USA this regular season
  • The Red Raiders (23-7/ 12-5) close out the regular season at Oklahoma State 2 pm Saturday.
  • Click Here for a full recap of last nights game

President Biden Delivers first State of the Union Address tonight

  • White house officials say the president will highlight the unified response to Russia’s invasion while also laying out successes here at home.
  • Inflation relief is another topic the administration will highlight tonight.
  • Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has been selected to deliver the official GOP response to President’s State of the Union address.

MLB lockout still a possibility

  • Major league baseball extended the deadline to reach a new labor agreement.
  • Players and team owners met until early this morning, but failed to reach an agreement.
  • The new deadline to save opening day is now at 4 p.m.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Lubbock woman dies in apparent murder-suicide in Abilene
Xavier Rey Carrizales, 24, of Lubbock pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child...
Man pleads guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child, sentenced
21-year-old Djinon Lee Davis
Home invasion suspect turns himself in to police
Wildcats at No. 12 Red Raiders | 8 p.m., Monday | TV: ESPN2
PREVIEW: No. 12 Tech to host K-State in home finale
Lubbock police are on the scene of a shooting in the 4500 block of 40th Street.
1 seriously injured in Saturday afternoon shooting near 40th & Quaker

Latest News

Warmer afternoons through the work week, followed by slight day-to-day cooling through the...
Meteorological Spring begins
Daybreak Today 6am 3.1
Daybreak Today 6am 3.1
It was a historic season for the fans, too. More than 14,000 fans were loud in the stands for...
Red Raiders make history with first undefeated season at USA
TTU vs Kansas State postgame news conference - 2/28/2022
TTU vs Kansas State post game news conference - 2/28/2022