Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

March 1st Primary Elections Today

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Voters are deciding which candidates they would like to see move on to the General Election in November

TTU Men’s Basketball undefeated at home this year

Team went 18-0 at the USA this regular season

The Red Raiders (23-7/ 12-5) close out the regular season at Oklahoma State 2 pm Saturday.

President Biden Delivers first State of the Union Address tonight

White house officials say the president will highlight the unified response to Russia’s invasion while also laying out successes here at home.

Inflation relief is another topic the administration will highlight tonight.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has been selected to deliver the official GOP response to President’s State of the Union address.

MLB lockout still a possibility

Major league baseball extended the deadline to reach a new labor agreement.

Players and team owners met until early this morning, but failed to reach an agreement.

The new deadline to save opening day is now at 4 p.m.

