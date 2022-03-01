Local Listings
Focus Rehab and Ministry provides home & job support resources

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new organization brings life-supporting resources to men with a tough start.

Focus Rehab and Ministry is a secular organization providing personalized plans for folks facing barriers when finding a permanent home or job.

These people often face barriers trying to get a job or housing due to the baggage of their history. Specifically, certain rules and regulations do not make it easy for them to move on.

Their services include rent assistance, transportation to work, resume writing tips & guidance on how to present yourself in an interview.

Founder Natalie Miller said Focus is a small but impactful organization—changing nearly 40 lives so far.

“Most people who have a dual diagnosis or substance abuse have some sort of background, right. So when you’re going to rent a property or something, they want to know if you’ve had that on your record, and nine times out of 10, they won’t rent to you. So that’s where our supportive housing comes in,” Miller said.

Currently, Focus operates by appointment, but they are waiting for approval on a solid location and a pending grant to expand their outreach.

If you are interested in helping their growth, you can go online to volunteer, donate, or purchase sweet soy candles as a donation for Focus.

