Grand jury indicts murder suspect after body found burned in storage facility

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock County grand jury has officially charged 32-year-old Allan Montemayor with the murder of 21-year-old Cypress Ramos, who identified as a woman.

Ramos’ body was found locked in a storage unit in the 2700 block of North Frankford Ave. on February 12, 2022, after a fire was reported by a neighbor. Ramos’ body was burned. The arrest warrant for Montemayor says Ramos died after being struck with a hard object.

The warrant reveals Lubbock Fire Rescue had to force entry into the storage unit because it was locked. When firefighters put out the fire, they found Ramos’ body inside. Lubbock Police were then called to the scene.

Cypress Ramos, 21, was found deceased in a storage unit on North Frankford after firefighters put out a fire in the unit. (Family members)

Investigators later identified the suspect as 32-year-old Allan Montemayor. Police were able to get a warrant for Montemayor’s arrest. He was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center and charged with murder on Feb. 13, 2022.

Using surveillance video, investigators were able to identify a truck belonging to Montemayor arriving at the storage unit. Montemayor and someone else got out of the pickup and went into the storage unit. They were there for about an hour and 20 minutes. Then Montemayor walked out of the unit, locked it and drove away alone, the warrant revealed.

Montemayor initially told police he had not been at his “shop” since 6 p.m. on Feb. 11. When police told him he was caught on camera, he then told police he was there with Cypress. When he was asked what happened in the storage unit, the warrant states “he just kind of shrugged and stated, ‘isn’t it apparent?’”

He then told police he had been in the bathroom and when he came out he saw Cypress had set a fire. He then said Cypress “came at him with a bat and from that point, it was either me or him,” the warrant shows.

Police then told Montemayor they needed to collect his clothing and take some photographs of him. When he removed his pants, investigators saw what appeared to be blood on his legs. The spots were swabbed and collected as evidence.

Montemayor then told police he believed a song told him to kill the other individual but also believed that individual heard a song with instructions to kill Montemayor.

Montemayor is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center where he is held on a $500,000 bond for a charge of murder.

There is no word from officials on who or what started the fire.

