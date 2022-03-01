Meteorological Spring begins

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mild, some might say gorgeous, weather returns to the South Plains this afternoon and again tomorrow. The weather pattern this week is more spring than winter-like. Hence, the title of today’s post. I’ll get into meteorological Spring later in this post.

Today begins much like yesterday with an overcast sky. The difference today, however, is that the cloud cover will gradually shift south, allowing some afternoon sunshine.

Today the cloud cover gradually shifts south, allowing some afternoon sunshine with highs nearly ten degrees above average. (KCBD First Alert)

It will be warmer this afternoon with highs from the upper 60s in the northwest to the mid-70s east.

Winds will be light, generally under 10 mph.

Weather certainly is not an excuse to not get out and vote.

Mostly cloudy tonight, which again will lead to seasonably mild overnight temperatures.

Lows Wednesday morning will range from near 30 degrees in the northwestern KCBD viewing area to the upper 30s in the eastern viewing area.

Enjoy the light winds today and tomorrow. Wind, and likely some dust, return Friday and continue through the weekend. (KCBD First Alert)

Winds will remain light through the night.

We expect a little more sunshine tomorrow, Ash Wednesday, a partly cloudy day overall. It will be a little warmer. An added bonus: A light wind.

Temperatures tomorrow, too, will be more typical of early Spring than Winter. Highs will be about ten degrees above average for the start of March, ranging from the low to mid-70s. Wind speeds will average around 10 mph.

The main change between Wednesday and Thursday will be an increase in afternoon wind speeds. Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the 70s. Afternoon winds will increase to about 10 to 20 mph.

Warmer afternoons through the work week, followed by slight day-to-day cooling through the weekend. (KCBD First Alert)

The warmest day of the next seven to ten will be Friday. Temperatures will peak near 80 degrees in the Lubbock area Friday afternoon.

Thursday through Sunday are shaping up to be NO BURN DAYS, due to the drought and increasing winds.

Meteorological Spring

Today, March 1, is the first day of meteorological Spring.

Most people are familiar with astronomical Spring, which runs from the Spring (or Vernal) Equinox to the Summer Solstice. Approximately, the fourth week of March through the third week of June.

The meteorological seasons, however, begin (and end) three weeks earlier than the astronomical seasons. Meteorological Spring runs from March 1 through May 31. Summer from June 1 through August 31. Autumn from September 1 through November 30. Winter from December 1 through February.

The reason for the difference is that typically (climatologically), the last three weeks of a season are more similar to the following season than their own - i.e. The first three weeks of March are typically a little more spring- than winter-like. That is not to say there won’t be more winter weather.

Also, matching the seasons to even months simplifies record keeping and makes compiling statistics considerably simpler.

