One Class at a Time: Estacado High School teacher, Literacy Lubbock awarded $500

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Estacado High School teacher Savannah Terry is the sixth 2021-2022 recipient of KCBD’s One Class At A Time $500 donation and recognition sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Chrysler.

“It’s an honor for sure,” Terry said. “The kids deserve so much. This will allow me to continue to go the extra mile for them.”

Terry is in her fourth year teaching English at the Lubbock ISD school.

“I chose to teach because I want to make a difference,” Terry said. “Of course, I want my kids to leave my classroom knowing more about English, but also knowing how capable, how worthy, and how loved they are.”

Her time at Estacado HS began with her student teaching. She told KCBD there is no other place she’d rather be.

“It’s the kids,” Terry said. “They amaze me every single day, and they deserve so much. I show up every day for them.”

As an English teacher, she feels there’s an opportunity to connect with her students through their lessons.

“I get to build really deep relationships with my students through their writing,” Terry said. “Being able to teach them, not only how to write, but to see their voices and their hearts on paper is really fun to experience too.”

The program gives the teacher a chance to choose a charity or non-profit organization that will receive $500. Terry chose Literacy Lubbock.

“I see the positive impacts of literacy in my classroom every day,” Terry said. “I think that it’s something that everybody should have the opportunity for regardless of age and regardless of circumstance.”

Literacy Lubbock offers ESL and GED programs to adults and early literacy services through its Tiny Tots program.

“For a lot of these disadvantaged people, especially the ones that need ESL, it helps them tremendously just to be able to communicate with other people,” Chairperson Terry Handley said. “We’ve got some that just are about halfway through high school per se but never received their diploma. It helps them achieve that step in their life. If they’re 30, 40, 20 years old, they get to get their GED, and they’ve accomplished something, and that makes them feel really, really good.”

Handley said they rely on donations and volunteers to provide their services. She encourages the community to reach out to them if they need Literacy Lubbock assistance or to help.

You can find the Literacy Lubbock website here.

“Whether you want to be a volunteer and help with ESL students or you’re looking to get your GED, contact us,” Handley said. “We can set you up on our program and get you started. It’s kind of at your own pace, so you’re not required to be in a classroom every single day or any whether it’s ESL or GED.”

Meanwhile, Ms. Terry hopes that when her students leave her classroom that she’s given them the skills and confidence to achieve great things.

“Just how much they really are capable of, what things they can accomplish, even if they haven’t seen it accomplished before,” Terry said. “The sky’s the limit.”

