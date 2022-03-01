Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Red Raiders finish perfect at home beating Kansas State

By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:16 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Senior night, Senior Davion Warren’s jumper with 1:09 left lifted the 12th ranked Red Raiders to a 74-69 win over Kansas State.

Texas Tech finishes the season going 18-0 at home, a first at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Tech trailed by nine in the first half, but a three to close out the first 20 minutes by Davion Warren gave the Red Raiders an 8 point halftime lead.

The second half was a nail-biter with the teams going back and forth.

Warren led the Red Raiders with 23 points.

Bryson Williams added 19.

Before the game, Texas Tech honored Seniors Adonis Arms, Kevin Obanor, Marcus Santos-Silva, Davion Warren & Bryson Williams.

The Red Raiders (23-7/ 12-5) close out the regular season at Oklahoma State 2 pm Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

March 1 is the Primary Election and polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
March 1 Primary Election Results
Top Row (L-R) - Chad Prather, Kandy Kaye Horn, Allen West, Paul Belew Bottom Row (L-R) - Danny...
Abbott wins GOP nomination, to face O’Rourke in November
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
John Grace beats incumbent Ann-Marie Carruth in race for 72nd District Court Judge
Ann-Marie Carruth loses to John Grace in race for 72nd District Court
One person, a 19-year-old, was killed in a crash on Monday, March 1, 2022 on Hwy. 62 in Floyd...
Floyd County Sheriff identifies 19-year-old from Shallowater killed in Tuesday crash

Latest News

As part of the recognition, Texas Tech will celebrate several Title IX pioneers in the...
Texas Tech to celebrate 50th anniversary of Title IX
It was a historic season for the fans, too. More than 14,000 fans were loud in the stands for...
Red Raiders make history with first undefeated season at USA
TTU vs Kansas State postgame news conference - 2/28/2022
TTU vs Kansas State post game news conference - 2/28/2022
Wildcats at No. 12 Red Raiders | 8 p.m., Monday | TV: ESPN2
PREVIEW: No. 12 Tech to host K-State in home finale