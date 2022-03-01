Red Raiders finish perfect at home beating Kansas State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Senior night, Senior Davion Warren’s jumper with 1:09 left lifted the 12th ranked Red Raiders to a 74-69 win over Kansas State.

Texas Tech finishes the season going 18-0 at home, a first at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Tech trailed by nine in the first half, but a three to close out the first 20 minutes by Davion Warren gave the Red Raiders an 8 point halftime lead.

The second half was a nail-biter with the teams going back and forth.

Warren led the Red Raiders with 23 points.

Bryson Williams added 19.

Before the game, Texas Tech honored Seniors Adonis Arms, Kevin Obanor, Marcus Santos-Silva, Davion Warren & Bryson Williams.

The Red Raiders (23-7/ 12-5) close out the regular season at Oklahoma State 2 pm Saturday.

