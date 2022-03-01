Red Raiders make history with first undefeated season at USA

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders battled against Kansas State, winning 73-68 to defend their undefeated record at home. The team ends the season with an 18-0 record at the United Supermarkets Arena. This marks the first undefeated season at home inside the USA.

“You know I’ve been around this program a long time, and I don’t think I’ve ever felt more excitement around Texas Tech University and Texas Tech athletics,” Senior Associate Athletics Director Robert Giovannetti said.

It was a historic season for the fans, too. More than 14,000 fans were loud in the stands for more than half of the games.

“It’s just been so many nights where our fans have shown up, been loud, been a part of the game. And almost every coach, every program that has come through here has just mentioned how crazy this place is,” Giovannetti said.

Students camped out for days before the game against Texas. With that game, the program set a new attendance record at the United Supermarkets Arena with 15,300 fans.

“We opened up back when this arena opened against Bobby Knight and Indiana, and that was a great crowd. But, to think about all of the great games that have been played here, all the big moments, that Texas game has the largest crowd ever here, it was pretty special,” Giovannetti said.

The Red Raiders honored five seniors and two managers. Giovannetti says it was a bittersweet night for them and the students in the stands who are graduating.

“To see like the culture that has grown and how much support over the past couple years since I’ve been here, from my freshman year, going into final four, and then just with the coach transition and everything in between. Just, the university has so much school spirit, and it’s been like an incredible experience,” senior Lauren Elam said.

“You know, we graduate in May, so we only have a few more months to really enjoy being a student here. And we’ll always be a part of Red Raider nation, but as a student, it means a little more,” senior Leslie Aguilar said.

The team sold out the arena against Mississippi State, Iowa State, Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas for the final home game.

