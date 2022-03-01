Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Reports: Ukrainian navy says Snake Island soldiers ‘alive and well’

In a recorded communication verified by the Ukraine government, the Snake Island border guards...
In a recorded communication verified by the Ukraine government, the Snake Island border guards are heard saying, “Russian warship: go f--- yourself.”(CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Ukrainian navy says the soldiers of Snake Island who defied orders from an invading Russian vessel to lay down their arms are “alive and well,” according to CNN.

In a recorded communication verified by the Ukraine government, they were heard saying via translation, “Russian warship: go f--- yourself.”

The Russians opened fire and were reported to have killed the group of 13 Ukrainians on Snake Island in the Black Sea.

“I am a Russian military ship proposing to put down (your) arms immediately to avoid bloodshed and unjustified deaths,” begins the recording. “In worst case, you will be hit with a bomb strike.”

The Ukrainian navy released a statement saying the soldiers fought off two attacks from the Russians before being forced to surrender.

The soldiers were reportedly shown on Russian state media arriving where they are currently being held in Sevastopol, Crimea.

Reports also said the island’s infrastructure was “decimated” during the attack.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

March 1 is the Primary Election and polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
March 1 Primary Election Results
Top Row (L-R) - Chad Prather, Kandy Kaye Horn, Allen West, Paul Belew Bottom Row (L-R) - Danny...
Abbott wins GOP nomination, to face O’Rourke in November
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
John Grace beats incumbent Ann-Marie Carruth in race for 72nd District Court Judge
Ann-Marie Carruth loses to John Grace in race for 72nd District Court
One person, a 19-year-old, was killed in a crash on Monday, March 1, 2022 on Hwy. 62 in Floyd...
Floyd County Sheriff identifies 19-year-old from Shallowater killed in Tuesday crash

Latest News

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, speaks during a news conference with Republican lawmakers about...
US House ‘staunchly, proudly’ passes resolution for Ukraine
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate reports of...
Judge blocks Texas investigation of trans teen’s parents
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russians besiege Ukrainian ports as armored column stalls
FILE - Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert on Dec....
Marilyn Manson sues Evan Rachel Wood over abuse allegations
American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses for photos as she arrives in Southampton, England, after...
Helmet worn by Amelia Earhart sells for $825,000 at auction