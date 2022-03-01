Local Listings
Spring warmth continues across West Texas

By John Robison
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spring continues in West Texas as the afternoon temps climb to the 60s and a few 70s. The warm weather will continue through the week as afternoon temperatures will climb to near 80 degrees by the end of the week.

The warm skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy and winds around 10-20 mph until Friday. On Friday, winds start increasing, and currents will likely gust over 30 mph over the weekend.

I expect the afternoon temps in the low to mid-70s in Lubbock Wednesday with a similar number over a large part of the South Plains.

The 70s for afternoon highs through Saturday will combine with the low humidity to create wildfire danger Friday through Sunday.

Next week will bring clouds, and much colder temperatures as the nighttime lows fall to the 20s and afternoon highs remain in the 50s.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

