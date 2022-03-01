VAF celerbrates its 26th year at Lubbock Memorial Civic Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Viva Aztlan Festival (VAF) is celebrating its 26th Anniversary of Ballet Folklorico dance workshops, competition, and mariachi concert on Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12, at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

VAF holds the record of longest-running Ballet Folklorico competitions in Texas and invites everyone to come and witness why it continues to thrive!

Lubbock Centro Aztlan Organization is under the umbrella of Ballet Folklorico Aztlan. It was founded by the late Bidal Aguero in 1989 with the purpose to enrich the community with the Mexican and Mestizo culture through art and stage productions. The production of the event, “Viva Aztlan Festival” began in 1993 with Ballet Folklorico competitions and theatre productions, but as time passed the festival continued with only “Folklorico” competitions and later added Mariachi workshops and concerts.

VAF Folklorico workshops will begin at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, March 11. The workshops are taught by the Maestros from Coahuila and Chihuahua.

VAF Folklorico competitions begin at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 12. This is a come-and-go event, although all performances are very entertaining and will keep you glued to your seat all day! Participating groups are from Lovington, NM, Guymon, OK, Austin & Hereford, TX, and others from our great city of Lubbock. Three Maestros (master teachers) will judge all participating groups and hold the final tally until Saturday night where VAF will crown, ‘Best of Festival 2022!’

On the evening of Saturday, March 12, VAF will feature a concert with Lubbock renowned Mariachi Mexico Lindo as well as the featured group Fandango Tejas with dancer Julieta Camano. Fandango Tejas is a collective of son jarocho musicians from across our state.

The evening will represent what this Festival embraces which is to continue to educate the community about the richness of the Mexican Mestizo culture through music and dance.

The festival is open to the public. Admission tickets for Saturday are $10 for adults, $8 for children and senior citizens and are available here.

