Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Yellowstone celebrates 150th anniversary

Tuesday marks the 150th anniversary of the creation of Yellowstone National Park.
Tuesday marks the 150th anniversary of the creation of Yellowstone National Park.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Yellowstone National Park is celebrating its 150th birthday Tuesday.

On March 1, 1872, President Ulysses S. Grant signed the Yellowstone National Park Protection Act into law, creating the first national park in the world.

Today, there are 63 national parks in the U.S.

Yellowstone spreads across three states, with 96% of it in Wyoming, 3% of it in Montana, and 1% of it in Idaho.

Park officials say Yellowstone has the most “active, diverse and intact collections of combined geothermal features with over 10,000 hydrothermal sites and half the world’s active geysers.”

The park is also home to 25 sites, landmarks and districts on the National Register of Historic Places.

For more than 10,000 years before Yellowstone became a national park, it was a place where Native Americans lived, hunted, fished, gathered plants, quarried obsidian, and used thermal waters for religious and medicinal purposes.

Park officials say while Yellowstone has faced a variety of challenges over the course of its life, today’s most pressing issues include employee housing, workforce development, historic preservation, effects of climate change, transboundary wildlife management, increasing visitation, and deteriorating infrastructure.

Unfortunately, the park is not planning any large-scale, in-person events for its big anniversary due to the pandemic. However, it is holding virtual programs as well as some smaller in-person events. Park officials say they will commemorate Yellowstone’s anniversary this year by being reflective, intentional, inclusive, and impactful.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person, a 19-year-old, was killed in a crash on Monday, March 1, 2022 on Hwy. 62 in Floyd...
Floyd County Sheriff identifies 19-year-old from Shallowater killed in Tuesday crash
A shooting in South Lubbock off I-27 Wednesday night left two people with serious injuries.
South Lubbock shooting leaves two with serious injuries
John Grace beats incumbent Ann-Marie Carruth in race for 72nd District Court Judge
Ann-Marie Carruth loses to John Grace in race for 72nd District Court
Kethan Anderson, 41, faces 5-99 or up to life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering a...
Man sentenced to 50 years for 2018 murder of homeless man
Top Row (L-R) - Chad Prather, Kandy Kaye Horn, Allen West, Paul Belew Bottom Row (L-R) - Danny...
Abbott wins GOP nomination, to face O’Rourke in November

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
NFL suspends all COVID protocols, cites ‘encouraging trends’
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russians besiege crucial Ukrainian energy hub and seacoast
Security video shows a man walk up to the Pizza Guys counter and help himself to cash right out...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man steals from pizza shop’s tip jar, tries to buy meal with it
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
US hits Putin press secretary, more oligarchs with sanctions
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man steals from pizza shop's tip jar, tries to buy meal with it