The 70th Annual Regional Spelling Bee returns

The Regional Spelling Bee will be Saturday, March 26th at 10:30 am at the YWCA, 6501 University...
The Regional Spelling Bee will be Saturday, March 26th at 10:30 am at the YWCA, 6501 University Ave. in Lubbock.(Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 70th Annual Regional Spelling Bee is scheduled for Saturday, March 26th at the YWCA (6501 University Ave.) in Lubbock.

Double T 97.3 Radio and Suddenlink are teaming up on this important community event that will send a student from our area to the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. in June as the Regional Spelling Bee Champion.

“Our local winner and a family representative will receive airfare and hotel plus the honor of representing our area as the Regional Spelling Bee Champion with the opportunity to be the national winner,” said RAMAR’s Director of Sales Brad Bullington.

“We’re thrilled to be able to continue this important tradition along with our partner Suddenlink and believe it’s just part of what we do as a locally owned and operated company here in Lubbock,” Bullington commented.

The Regional Spelling Bee will take place on Saturday, March 26th at 10:30 A.M.

It will consist of students who’ve won their respective district competitions and are representing private, public, and charter schools.

The event is free and open to the public.

