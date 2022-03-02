Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Ann-Marie Carruth loses to John Grace in race for 72nd District Court

John Grace beats incumbent Ann-Marie Carruth in race for 72nd District Court Judge
John Grace beats incumbent Ann-Marie Carruth in race for 72nd District Court Judge(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:24 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One of the biggest surprises of the night was in the race for 72nd District Court.

Incumbent Judge Ann-Marie Carruth faced challenger John Grace and lost by less than 2,000 votes.

Grace had 13,847 votes which is 54 percent. Carruth had 11,881 votes at 46 percent.

There is no Democrat to challenge the winner in November.

In January 2021, Governor Greg Abbott appointed Ann-Marie Carruth as Judge of the 72nd Judicial District after the sitting judge, Ruben G. Reyes, died from complications after an extended battle with COVID-19. Reyes was appointed to the bench by Gov. Rick Perry in 2006 and won reelection in November 2020.

Carruth’s term will expire on Dec. 31, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person, a 19-year-old, was killed in a crash on Monday, March 1, 2022 on Hwy. 62 in Floyd...
Floyd County Sheriff identifies 19-year-old from Shallowater killed in Tuesday crash
A shooting in South Lubbock off I-27 Wednesday night left two people with serious injuries.
South Lubbock shooting leaves two with serious injuries
Kethan Anderson, 41, faces 5-99 or up to life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering a...
Man sentenced to 50 years for 2018 murder of homeless man
Top Row (L-R) - Chad Prather, Kandy Kaye Horn, Allen West, Paul Belew Bottom Row (L-R) - Danny...
Abbott wins GOP nomination, to face O’Rourke in November

Latest News

David Glasheen and Carl Tepper are in a Republican primary runoff for Texas House District 84
Glasheen, Tepper begin Republican primary runoff race for State Representative District 84
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Paxton, Bush headed to runoff in attorney general primary
Top Row (L-R) - Chad Prather, Kandy Kaye Horn, Allen West, Paul Belew Bottom Row (L-R) - Danny...
Abbott wins GOP nomination, to face O’Rourke in November
Jordan Rackler defeats Chad Seay for Lubbock County Commissioner Precinct 4 race.
Rackler defeats Seay in county commissioner primary
March 1 is the Primary Election and polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
March 1 Primary Election Results