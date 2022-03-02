Ann-Marie Carruth loses to John Grace in race for 72nd District Court

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One of the biggest surprises of the night was in the race for 72nd District Court.

Incumbent Judge Ann-Marie Carruth faced challenger John Grace and lost by less than 2,000 votes.

Grace had 13,847 votes which is 54 percent. Carruth had 11,881 votes at 46 percent.

There is no Democrat to challenge the winner in November.

In January 2021, Governor Greg Abbott appointed Ann-Marie Carruth as Judge of the 72nd Judicial District after the sitting judge, Ruben G. Reyes, died from complications after an extended battle with COVID-19. Reyes was appointed to the bench by Gov. Rick Perry in 2006 and won reelection in November 2020.

Carruth’s term will expire on Dec. 31, 2022.

