Rackler defeats Seay in county commissioner primary

Jordan Rackler defeats Chad Seay for Lubbock County Commissioner Precinct 4 race.
Jordan Rackler defeats Chad Seay for Lubbock County Commissioner Precinct 4 race.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:32 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In the Republican primary for Lubbock County commissioner precinct 4, the incumbent has been voted out of office.

Jordan Rackler won by 73 votes, according to the final, unofficial tally. Rackler secured 3,122 votes, 51%. Chad Seay had 3,049, 49% of the vote. There are still some provisional ballots yet to be counted.

Precinct 4 is the northwestern quadrant of Lubbock county. With no Democratic challenger, Rackler will take office in January.

