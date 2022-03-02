Rackler defeats Seay in county commissioner primary

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In the Republican primary for Lubbock County commissioner precinct 4, the incumbent has been voted out of office.

Jordan Rackler won by 73 votes, according to the final, unofficial tally. Rackler secured 3,122 votes, 51%. Chad Seay had 3,049, 49% of the vote. There are still some provisional ballots yet to be counted.

Precinct 4 is the northwestern quadrant of Lubbock county. With no Democratic challenger, Rackler will take office in January.

