Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: First responders save dog floating on icy Detroit River

An amazing rescue in Michigan was caught on video Monday. (Source: WXYZ/Wyandotte Police and Fire Rescue/CNN)
By WXYZ staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WXYZ) - An amazing rescue in Michigan was caught on video Monday.

A dog found itself stranded on a floating piece of ice on the Detroit River. Wyandotte first responders were able to get the dog to safety.

Officials say the dog was newly adopted when it got away from its owner and somehow ended up on the frozen river.

Thankfully, the dog is OK.

Copyright 2022 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Lubbock woman dies in apparent murder-suicide in Abilene
Xavier Rey Carrizales, 24, of Lubbock pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child...
Man pleads guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child, sentenced
21-year-old Djinon Lee Davis
Home invasion suspect turns himself in to police
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Wildcats at No. 12 Red Raiders | 8 p.m., Monday | TV: ESPN2
PREVIEW: No. 12 Tech to host K-State in home finale

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at...
State of Union: Biden vows to check Russia, fight inflation
Lubbock County Commissioners meet weekly
BREAKING: Rackler defeats Seay in county commissioner primary
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden outlines COVID plans, says it’s time to return to work
In talks that began Monday, the sides met for a 12th time in a session that started after 1...
MLB cancels opening day after sides fail to end lockout
Covenant pediatric helicopter
Faster pediatric care now available across the region, Covenant pediatric helicopter now operational