The City of Lubbock unveils new mural

Fundraiser for East Lubbock Art House
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Keep Lubbock Beautiful Program will present, in coordination with the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department and the East Lubbock Art House, the unveiling of the Ernest Butler Park basketball court mural.

The mural project began in the fall of last year, with a design provided by local artist Lily Gabryelle Hernandez.

Danielle Demetria East and the East Lubbock Art House provided volunteers to bring the design to life, highlighting the connections of the East Lubbock neighborhoods.

On Saturday, March 5, at 11:30 A.M., a ceremony will be held at Ernest Butler Park, located at E. 4th and Zenith Avenue, to reveal this piece of art to the public. The artists who participated to bring this mural to fruition will be on hand. Everyone in the neighborhood is invited to join in this celebration.

The City of Lubbock Keep Lubbock Beautiful program remains dedicated to educating our community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification in order to help preserve health and promote the economic and social prosperity of our city. To find out how you can make a difference, click here.

