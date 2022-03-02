Local Listings
Glasheen, Tepper headed to runoff in Dist. 84

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In the Republican primary for Texas House District 84, Carl Tepper and David Glasheen are headed to a May 24 runoff.

Carl Tepper, David Glasheen
Carl Tepper, David Glasheen(KCBD)

Here are unofficial final results

  • Kade Wilcox 1,515 - 13%
  • Cheryl Little 574 - 5%
  • David Glasheen 4,886 - 42%
  • Carl Tepper 4,691 - 40%

Tuesday night Tepper reiterated one of his campaign points.

“They know who the real Trump Republican is,” Tepper said. The former Lubbock County Republican Party Chairman said he was the first local party leader in the state to endorse Donald Trump in his run for president.

Glasheen said Tuesday night his messaging will remain the same. “I think we’ve been consistently saying that I’m the candidate who’s going to secure the border, reduce crime, reduce property taxes, fight for Texas Tech and public education.”

A candidate needs one vote more than 50 percent to win.

This race is to succeed State Representative John Frullo, who did not seek re-election. There is no Democrat candidate. The winner of the runoff will win the seat.

