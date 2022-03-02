Local Listings
BREAKING: Parrish edges Boren, wins Lubbock County Judge race

Incumbent Curtis Parrish and challenger Gary Boren running for Lubbock County Judge
Incumbent Curtis Parrish and challenger Gary Boren running for Lubbock County Judge(Source: KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the second election in a row, Curtis Parrish narrowly defeated Gary Boren for Lubbock County judge.

In the Republican primary Tuesday, Parrish won with 13,716 votes, 52%. Gary Boren secured 12,861, 48%.

No Democratic candidate ran in that party’s primary; the winner secures the seat for four more years. The two men faced off in a runoff for county judge in 2018.

