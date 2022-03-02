BREAKING: Parrish edges Boren, wins Lubbock County Judge race

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the second election in a row, Curtis Parrish narrowly defeated Gary Boren for Lubbock County judge.

In the Republican primary Tuesday, Parrish won with 13,716 votes, 52%. Gary Boren secured 12,861, 48%.

No Democratic candidate ran in that party’s primary; the winner secures the seat for four more years. The two men faced off in a runoff for county judge in 2018.

