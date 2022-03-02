Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Floyd County Sheriff investigating fatal crash, Hwy. 62 shut down

One person, a 19-year-old, was killed in a crash on Monday, March 1, 2022 on Hwy. 62 in Floyd...
One person, a 19-year-old, was killed in a crash on Monday, March 1, 2022 on Hwy. 62 in Floyd County.(Floyd County Record)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A crash Tuesday night around 9 p.m. has left a 19-year-old dead. The crash happened between Floydada and Ralls on Highway 62, near an area called Blanco Canyon.

Highway 62 was closed Wednesday morning for an accident investigation. The roadway is expected to open at 11 a.m.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are assisting the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office in the crash investigation.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

March 1 is the Primary Election and polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
March 1 Primary Election Results
Top Row (L-R) - Chad Prather, Kandy Kaye Horn, Allen West, Paul Belew Bottom Row (L-R) - Danny...
Abbott wins GOP nomination, to face O’Rourke in November
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
32 year-old Allan Montemayor has been arrested and charged with the murder of 21-year-old...
Grand jury indicts murder suspect after body found burned in storage facility
Brandon Jay Cruz, 33, of Lubbock
Man charged with capital murder in 2019 missing-person-turned-homicide case

Latest News

I-27 and Marsha Sharp Freeway crash on Feb. 25, 2022.
4 injured in crash at I-27 and Marsha Sharp Freeway access road
Crash on South Loop 289 at University Ave.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Avoid the South Loop between Indiana and University
45th and Indiana Wreck
Injuries reported from Friday night collision at 45th & Indiana
N. Hyden Ave. and Erskine St.
1 injured after pickup crashes into home in NW Lubbock