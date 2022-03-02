Floyd County Sheriff investigating fatal crash, Hwy. 62 shut down

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A crash Tuesday night around 9 p.m. has left a 19-year-old dead. The crash happened between Floydada and Ralls on Highway 62, near an area called Blanco Canyon.

Highway 62 was closed Wednesday morning for an accident investigation. The roadway is expected to open at 11 a.m.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are assisting the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office in the crash investigation.

No other information is available at this time.

