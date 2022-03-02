LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our March weather, in like a lamb. Today we’ll double-down on yesterday’s great weather. Want it even warmer? We have that in our forecast. Want it cooler? We have that, too.

A little less cloud cover and a little more sunshine today, Ash Wednesday. Winds will remain light. Temperatures will be a little warmer, with highs about ten degrees above the average for the date.

Mild weather continues today. Under a sunny sky winds will remain light, temperatures will peak about 10 degrees above average for the date. (KCBD First Alert)

A few passing clouds tonight, otherwise mostly fair. Winds remain light. Lows will range from the low 30s in the northwestern KCBD viewing area to the low 40s in the southeast.

I expect an increase in clouds, winds, and temperatures tomorrow. Nothing, however, extreme. Tomorrow will be partly sunny (mostly cloudy). Wind speeds will increase to about 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the 70s, a few degrees warmer than today.

Mostly cloudy Thursday night with lows in the 40s.

The warmest day of the week, and next week as well, will be Friday. Highs will range from the mid-70s to the low 80s. Friday afternoon will become breezy.

Slight cooling and increasing wind this weekend.

Sunny and just slightly cooler Saturday with highs from the mid-60s to mid-70s. Wind speeds will increase to about 20 to 30 mph with stronger gusts. Blowing dust is possible.

Mostly sunny with further cooling Sunday. Temperatures will peak in the 60s. Winds of about 20 to 30 mph are expected, so there may be blowing dust.

With the wind and ongoing drought, Thursday through Monday are NO BURN DAYS.

March came in like a lamb. How it goes out remains to be seen. We in the First Alert Forecast Center will be watching. Currently, our extended forecast here on our Weather Page and in our free KCBD Weather App takes us into mid-March.

Lubbock Climatology

69°F was the high temperature yesterday at the Lubbock airport. That is six degrees above the average high for the date, March 2. The record high for the date is 89° (set in 2006)).

35° was the low reported this morning at the Lubbock airport (unofficial at this time). Lubbock’s March 2 average low is 34° and the high 63°. The record low for the date is -2° (set in 1922) and the record high 86° (set in 1974).

No precipitation was recorded yesterday or this morning at the Lubbock Airport. The total for March is 0.00″. That’s 0.03″ below average. The year-to-date total is 0.33″, which is 1.00″ below average for the year-to-date.

Sunset in Lubbock today is at 6:45 PM CST. Sunrise tomorrow is at 7:13 AM CST. Sunset tomorrow is at 6:46 PM CST.

