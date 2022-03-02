New COVID Testing Site opened by City of Lubbock, & Community Partners

Provided by City of Lubbock

The City of Lubbock, in coordination with the Texas Tech Bioterrorism Response Laboratory, will open a new COVID-19 Park and Test site on for the general public on Wednesday, March 2. The new testing site is available through the generosity of the Community Health Centers of Lubbock, which is providing space across the street from its main clinic location. Although COVID-19 community cases have significantly decreased over the last few weeks, it’s still essential for the community to have access to free PCR testing. In addition to COVID-19 testing, this site will also screen all specimens for influenza.

Location: 1609 5th Street

Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

For questions, please call 806-775-2933.

