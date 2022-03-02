Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

New COVID Testing Site opened by City of Lubbock, & Community Partners

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by City of Lubbock

The City of Lubbock, in coordination with the Texas Tech Bioterrorism Response Laboratory, will open a new COVID-19 Park and Test site on for the general public on Wednesday, March 2. The new testing site is available through the generosity of the Community Health Centers of Lubbock, which is providing space across the street from its main clinic location. Although COVID-19 community cases have significantly decreased over the last few weeks, it’s still essential for the community to have access to free PCR testing. In addition to COVID-19 testing, this site will also screen all specimens for influenza.

Location: 1609 5th Street

Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

For questions, please call 806-775-2933.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person, a 19-year-old, was killed in a crash on Monday, March 1, 2022 on Hwy. 62 in Floyd...
Floyd County Sheriff identifies 19-year-old from Shallowater killed in Tuesday crash
March 1 is the Primary Election and polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
March 1 Primary Election Results
Top Row (L-R) - Chad Prather, Kandy Kaye Horn, Allen West, Paul Belew Bottom Row (L-R) - Danny...
Abbott wins GOP nomination, to face O’Rourke in November
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
John Grace beats incumbent Ann-Marie Carruth in race for 72nd District Court Judge
Ann-Marie Carruth loses to John Grace in race for 72nd District Court

Latest News

Texas Tech celebrating Title IX anniversary by honoring trailblazers
Texas Tech celebrating Title IX anniversary by honoring trailblazers
David Glasheen and Carl Tepper are in a Republican primary runoff for Texas House District 84
Glasheen, Tepper begin Republican primary runoff race for State Representative District 84
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Lubbock health department
Lubbock’s Health Department is hiring before moving next year