Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

New Traffic Signal: 114th Street & Frankford Avenue

New Traffic Signal at 114th Street and Frankford Avenue
New Traffic Signal at 114th Street and Frankford Avenue(KAIT)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Wednesday, March 2, 2022, the traffic signal at the intersection of 114th Street and Frankford Avenue will be activated. The City of Lubbock Traffic Operations department will be on-site with the signal operating in an All-Red Flashing mode before transitioning to green-yellow-red mode.

Crews will remain on site after the signal is operating in green-yellow-red mode to finish any remaining work at the intersection.

The City urges motorists to slow down and eliminate distractions in work zones for the safety of everyone on the road.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Lubbock woman dies in apparent murder-suicide in Abilene
Xavier Rey Carrizales, 24, of Lubbock pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child...
Man pleads guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child, sentenced
21-year-old Djinon Lee Davis
Home invasion suspect turns himself in to police
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Wildcats at No. 12 Red Raiders | 8 p.m., Monday | TV: ESPN2
PREVIEW: No. 12 Tech to host K-State in home finale

Latest News

Lubbock County Commissioners meet weekly
BREAKING: Rackler defeats Seay in county commissioner primary
Covenant pediatric helicopter
Faster pediatric care now available across the region, Covenant pediatric helicopter now operational
KCBD News at 6 - Tx Sales tax revenue
Texas ranked $3.2 billion in sales tax revenue in January
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Paxton likely headed to runoff in attorney general race
Incumbent Curtis Parrish and challenger Gary Boren running for Lubbock County Judge
BREAKING: Parrish edges Boren, wins Lubbock County Judge race