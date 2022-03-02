New Traffic Signal: 114th Street & Frankford Avenue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Wednesday, March 2, 2022, the traffic signal at the intersection of 114th Street and Frankford Avenue will be activated. The City of Lubbock Traffic Operations department will be on-site with the signal operating in an All-Red Flashing mode before transitioning to green-yellow-red mode.

Crews will remain on site after the signal is operating in green-yellow-red mode to finish any remaining work at the intersection.

The City urges motorists to slow down and eliminate distractions in work zones for the safety of everyone on the road.

