Paxton likely headed to runoff in attorney general race
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton appears headed to a runoff in the Republican primary for the race. But it’s a narrow margin about who he will face.
With 58% of precincts across Texas reporting, here are results:
- Ken Paxton 534,758 - 42%
- George P. Bush 275,343 - 22%
- Eva Guzman 238,206 - 19%
- Louie Gohmert 212,517 - 17%
There will also be a runoff in the Democrats’ primary for attorney general.
- Rochelle Garza 534,758 - 42%
- Joe Jaworski 128,426 - 21%
- Lee Merritt 108,900 - 18%
- Mike Fields 76,333 - 13%
- T-Bone Raynor 31,034 - 5%
A candidate needs to win one vote more than 50 percent to clinch a race.
Check back to this story for updates as results come in.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.