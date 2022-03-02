Local Listings
Paxton likely headed to runoff in attorney general race

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton(Office of the Attorney General of Texas)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton appears headed to a runoff in the Republican primary for the race. But it’s a narrow margin about who he will face.

With 58% of precincts across Texas reporting, here are results:

  • Ken Paxton 534,758 - 42%
  • George P. Bush 275,343 - 22%
  • Eva Guzman 238,206 - 19%
  • Louie Gohmert 212,517 - 17%

There will also be a runoff in the Democrats’ primary for attorney general.

  • Rochelle Garza 534,758 - 42%
  • Joe Jaworski 128,426 - 21%
  • Lee Merritt 108,900 - 18%
  • Mike Fields 76,333 - 13%
  • T-Bone Raynor 31,034 - 5%

A candidate needs to win one vote more than 50 percent to clinch a race.

Check back to this story for updates as results come in.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

