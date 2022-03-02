Paxton likely headed to runoff in attorney general race

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton appears headed to a runoff in the Republican primary for the race. But it’s a narrow margin about who he will face.

With 58% of precincts across Texas reporting, here are results:

Ken Paxton 534,758 - 42%

George P. Bush 275,343 - 22%

Eva Guzman 238,206 - 19%

Louie Gohmert 212,517 - 17%

There will also be a runoff in the Democrats’ primary for attorney general.

Rochelle Garza 534,758 - 42%

Joe Jaworski 128,426 - 21%

Lee Merritt 108,900 - 18%

Mike Fields 76,333 - 13%

T-Bone Raynor 31,034 - 5%

A candidate needs to win one vote more than 50 percent to clinch a race.

