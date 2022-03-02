Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Prosecutor to investigate potential war crimes in Ukraine

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russia on Tuesday stepped up shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, pounding civilian targets there. Casualties mounted and reports emerged that more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian artillery recently hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, the capital.(AP Photo/Serhii Nuzhnenko)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor opened an investigation Wednesday into possible war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide in Ukraine dating back to 2013, but also covering the conflict sparked by Russia’s invasion.

Prosecutor Karim Khan said he launched the probe after 39 of the court’s member states requested an investigation, a process known as a referral.

“These referrals enable my Office to proceed with opening an investigation into the Situation in Ukraine from 21 November 2013 onwards, thereby encompassing within its scope any past and present allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide committed on any part of the territory of Ukraine by any person,” Khan said in a statement.

“Our work in the collection of evidence has now commenced,” he added.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person, a 19-year-old, was killed in a crash on Monday, March 1, 2022 on Hwy. 62 in Floyd...
Floyd County Sheriff identifies 19-year-old from Shallowater killed in Tuesday crash
March 1 is the Primary Election and polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
March 1 Primary Election Results
Top Row (L-R) - Chad Prather, Kandy Kaye Horn, Allen West, Paul Belew Bottom Row (L-R) - Danny...
Abbott wins GOP nomination, to face O’Rourke in November
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
John Grace beats incumbent Ann-Marie Carruth in race for 72nd District Court Judge
Ann-Marie Carruth loses to John Grace in race for 72nd District Court

Latest News

Texas Tech celebrating Title IX anniversary by honoring trailblazers
Texas Tech celebrating Title IX anniversary by honoring trailblazers
FILE - White House documents obtained so far by the Jan. 6 committee show no record of calls to...
Jan. 6 panel claims Trump engaged in ‘criminal conspiracy’
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports
David Glasheen and Carl Tepper are in a Republican primary runoff for Texas House District 84
Glasheen, Tepper begin Republican primary runoff race for State Representative District 84
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers