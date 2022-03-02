Local Listings
Red Raiders slip past Dallas Baptist in extra innings
By Pete Christy
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The #19 Red Raiders had to rally Tuesday afternoon as they came back to top Dallas Baptist 4-3 in 10 innings.

Dallas Baptist took a 2-1 lead on a two-run homer from former Red Raider Nate Rombach in the bottom of the second.

Tech trailed 3-1 in the top of the 8th and Hudson White hit a two-run blast to tie the game at 3.

In the top of the 10th, Ryan Brome reached on a fielder’s choice allowing Jace Jung to score and give the Red Raiders a 4-3 lead.

Texas Tech gets their fifth straight win to move to 6-2.

The Red Raiders return home for a 4-game series with Merrimack beginning 6:30 pm Friday at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.

