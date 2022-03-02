Sunny and warm this week, but winds expected to return

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another nice day for the region and looks like we can squeeze one more in before changes begin over the South Plains.

Sunny and warm for this Wednesday and I expect about the same tomorrow, with just a slight increase in winds and a little extra late afternoon cloud cover. I also expect mid-70s tomorrow for afternoon max temps.

By Friday those gusty west Texas winds will return, but it will still be very warm and some cloud cover for the area.

Winds will ramp-up over the weekend leading to increasing wildfire danger and will keep temps in the 70s on Saturday. Sunday’s gusty winds will start a cooling trend that will continue into next week. After a week of above normal temperatures, next week will likely bring below normal temps for the South Plains.

There is a slight change of some rain next week, but chances remain low and some winter weather could return to the panhandle and Red River region.

