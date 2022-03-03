1 Sands advances to 1A State Championship Game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - #1 Sands forced 32 turnovers and pulled away in the second half to top #3 Huckabay 56-29 in the 1A State Semifinals in San Antonio, Thursday morning.

Sands trailed 18-15 in the second quarter, but went on an 11-0 run to take a 26-18 halftime lead.

From there, the Lady Mustangs went on a 27-1 run from the third quarter into the 4th to lead 53-19.

Landry Morrow and Lili Porras each scored 16 points.

Bianca Plata added 10 points.

#1 Sands now meets #4 Robert Lee, who edged #6 Neches, 46-44.

The UIL 1A State Championship is 8:30am Saturday in San Antonio.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.