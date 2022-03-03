Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed

Residents in one mid-Michigan community want answers after a woman and several animals were found dead.
By Emily Van de Riet and Stephen Borowy
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINES TWP., Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - Residents in one mid-Michigan community want answers after a woman and 13 of her animals were found dead.

Gilda Mizell, 64, was found dead inside her vehicle in the driveway of her home in Gaines Township, just south of Grand Rapids. Authorities found 12 dead ponies and a dead dog inside the house and in barns on the property.

Michigan State Police said they believe Mizell died of natural causes and then the animals died of starvation. At this point, it is unclear how long Mizell was dead before her body was found. Police said they are waiting on results from the medical examiner.

“Why did it get to this point that nobody reached out to anybody and nothing was done about it?” said Gaines Township resident Sherry Lange. “I was just absolutely astounded that something like this took place in our community and nobody had been aware of it.”

By the time MSP troopers arrived at the barn, there was only one horse and two dogs still alive. New homes were found for the three animals.

“Ms. Mizell was the only caregiver for these animals and unfortunately, she’s deceased and there’s nobody that was responsible for taking care of these animals,” MSP Lt. Kim Vetter said. “There’s nobody else to hold accountable.”

According to MSP, the dead ponies have been buried.

Copyright 2022 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police, SWAT and negotiators on the scene of a standoff in Southwest Lubbock
Police, SWAT, negotiators called to barricaded suicidal subject in SW Lubbock business
25-year-old Isaiah Montelongo was arrested after he shot and killed his girlfriend.
Police make arrest and identify the victim in Thursday’s shooting
Lubbock loses highly respected pediatrician
Lubbock loses highly respected pediatrician
A shooting in South Lubbock off I-27 Wednesday night left two people with serious injuries.
South Lubbock red light shooting leaves two with serious injuries
South Loop 289 crash 3.4
Three injured in early morning crash on West Loop 289

Latest News

Police said a suspect was shot and taken into custody after shooting an administrator and a...
School resource officer, administrator injured in Kansas high school shooting
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in front of Lubbock-Cooper...
12-year-old pedestrian hit by vehicle in front of Lubbock-Cooper High School
The affidavit in support of the criminal complaint against Duke Edward Wilson is photographed...
Capitol rioter from Idaho gets 4 years for attacking police
Lubbock youth organize to address underage drinking
Local youth organizations team up to raise awareness of alcohol-related injuries and deaths
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., right, with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks about their bill to...
White House disavows Graham’s call for Putin assassination