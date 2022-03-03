Local Listings
Biden, other Quad leaders to meet virtually amid Ukraine war

US ambassador to UN says Russia is preparing to use banned weapons. (Source: CNN, POOL, UNTV, UKRAINE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, RUSSIA 24, et. al.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:32 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW DELHI (AP) — President Joe Biden and the prime ministers of India, Australia and Japan will talk virtually Thursday in a meeting of the Indo-Pacific alliance known as the Quad that comes a week into the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said the leaders will “exchange views and assessments about important developments in the Indo-Pacific.”

The U.S., Australia and Japan supported a resolution at the U.N. General Assembly to demand an immediate halt to Moscow’s attack on Ukraine and the withdrawal of all Russian troops. India abstained from Wednesday’s vote.

President Joe Biden responded to shouted questions Wednesday at the White House. (Source: CNN)

The leaders of the Quad nations — Biden, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida — are also grappling with China, which the Quad countries have accused of economic coercion and unsettling military maneuvering.

The Quad Leaders will have an opportunity to continue their dialogue after their September summit in Washington hosted by Biden, Bagchi said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

