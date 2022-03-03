Cotton Court names Gus Luna as hotel’s General Manager

Local Listings
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Cotton Court, by Valencia Hotel Group, recently named Gus Luna as the hotel’s General Manager. Under his management, Luna oversees both Cotton Court and the hotel’s popular Midnight Shift Restaurant & Bar.

Luna has more than 20 years’ experience in the hospitality field, all of them in the management arena. His expertise has led him across the country from Florida to San Antonio, Albuquerque and finally landing in Lubbock eight years ago.

“Our people at Cotton Court are fantastic to work with,” Luna said. “This allows for us to be the best possible team to create an unforgettable experience for our guests and visitors who spend time with us in our courtyard and dining in our Midnight Shift Restaurant and Bar. This venture is one in which I’ve found to be my great new chapter.”

Valencia Corporate Director of Operations – Courts Division, Marcus Latner, added, “We want the very best General Manger for Cotton Court. I have no doubt we found it in Gus. He is an enthusiastic and experienced leader that exudes confidence each and every day.”

When not at Cotton Court, Luna enjoys time playing racquetball, cooking out with family and friends, and reading.

This information was provided by Valencia Hotel Group.

