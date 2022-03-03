Local Listings
Family of Lady Raiders player bombed in Ukraine

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Multiple family members of freshman Lady Raider Lana Wegner were bombed in Ukraine.

Head coach Krista Gerlich was visibly shaken up at a news conference where she announced cousins of Wegner, who is from Switzerland, were bombed at a military base in Ukraine where they were stationed.

“There’s some perspective happening right now within our program,” Gerlich said.

Gerlich asked for prayers for Wegner and her family.

