Family of Lady Raiders player bombed in Ukraine

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Multiple family members of freshman Lady Raider Lana Wegner were bombed in Ukraine.

Head coach Krista Gerlich was visibly shaken up at a news conference where she announced cousins of Wegner, who is from Switzerland, were bombed at a military base in Ukraine where they were stationed.

“There’s some perspective happening right now within our program,” Gerlich said.

Gerlich asked for prayers for Wegner and her family.

